Overview

Dr. Tien Wong, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX, Kingwood, TX, Katy, TX, Houston, TX, Lufkin, TX and Livingston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreous Hemorrhage and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.