Dr. Tien Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tien Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Tien Wong, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
The Woodlands Office17350 St Lukes Way Ste 120, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 273-6620
-
2
Retina Consultants of Texas4460 Bissonnet St Ste 200, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (800) 833-5921
-
3
Retina Consultants of Texas350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (800) 833-5921Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Retina Consultants of Texas23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Ste G205, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (800) 833-5921Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Retina Consultants of Texas800 Peakwood Dr Ste 1C, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (800) 833-5921Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
6
Retina Consultants of Texas2906 Brentwood Dr Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75901 Directions (800) 833-5921
-
7
Nanes Office (1960/-I45 Area)17030 Nanes Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 587-1987
-
8
Retina Consultants of Texas11460 Space Center Blvd Ste 2, Houston, TX 77059 Directions (800) 833-5921
-
9
Retina Consultants of Texas400 Bypass Ln Ste 105, Livingston, TX 77351 Directions (800) 833-5921
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
I was excited to know that there are Dr.s with years of experience and he treated me and gave me plenty of hope I wasn’t going to loose my eye site!
About Dr. Tien Wong, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1003914151
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Baylor
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreous Hemorrhage and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.