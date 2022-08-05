Overview

Dr. Tien Vo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Calexico, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Vo works at Tien Vo MD Inc in Calexico, CA with other offices in El Centro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.