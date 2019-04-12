See All Family Doctors in Arlington, TX
Family Medicine
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tien Truong, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Medical City North Hills.

Dr. Truong works at Arlington Family Practice - Arlington in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Family Practice - Arlington
    2415 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 277-6444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington
  • Medical City North Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Blood Pressure Management
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 12, 2019
    Very efficient and professional
    — Apr 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tien Truong, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center
    • Ut Southwestern Med Center @ Dallas
    Residency
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tien Truong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Truong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Truong works at Arlington Family Practice - Arlington in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Truong’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

