Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, South Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Three Village Cardiology PC210 N BELLE MEAD AVE, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-1400
- 2 75 N Country Rd Ste 1001, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 689-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Initial visit. Dr. Nguyen is friendly, listens, and explains conditions in understandable terms. The office staff is very responsive.
About Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1861455412
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.