Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
John S Walsh MD Pllc1810 116th Ave NE Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-1511
-
2
Univ. of New Mexico Dermatology1021 MEDICAL ARTS AVE NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-6222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
I’ve had skin issues for 10 years and have gone to multiple derms/PCPs and was never able to get an accurate diagnosis let alone effective treatment. After seeing Dr. N, he was immediately able to diagnose me with a rare skin condition (HS). In my next appointment he sat with me for an hour just discussing everything, listening to all my concerns and ideas, providing guidance and helping me understand the condition and next steps. This guy is truly brilliant and an excellent listener/communicator. So grateful to have been referred to him.
About Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1841626546
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.