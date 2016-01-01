See All Dermatologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD

Dermatology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD is a dermatologist in Irvine, CA. Dr. Nguyen completed a residency at University of Virginia. He currently practices at Tien Q Nguyen MD and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Nguyen is board certified in Dermatology.

  1. 1
    Tien Q Nguyen MD
    17305 Von Karman Ave Ste 107, Irvine, CA 92614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 679-9994
  2. 2
    First OC Dermatology
    17271 Brookhurst St # A, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 531-2966

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Delta Health System
  • Easy Choice Health Plan
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • SCAN Health Plan
  • UnitedHealthCare

  • Dermatology
  • 40 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English, Chinese, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
  • Male
  • 1396741351
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • University of Virginia
  • University of Florida
  • Dermatology
  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(10)
  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Shingles, Cellulitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Nguyen speaks Chinese, French, Spanish and Vietnamese.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.