Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD is a dermatologist in Irvine, CA. Dr. Nguyen completed a residency at University of Virginia. He currently practices at Tien Q Nguyen MD and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Nguyen is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Tien Q Nguyen MD17305 Von Karman Ave Ste 107, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (949) 679-9994
-
2
First OC Dermatology17271 Brookhurst St # A, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 531-2966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Male
- 1396741351
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Florida
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Shingles, Cellulitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Chinese, French, Spanish and Vietnamese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
