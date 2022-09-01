Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD
Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Tien T Nguyen M.d. Inc.18035 Brookhurst St Ste 1700, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 433-2000
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Had three bad discs in my neck and bad hardware in my back. He removed and replaced the hardware in my back and fixed my neck all at the same time. I feel great considering I had both surgeries done at the same time.
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1356385025
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Traumatic Brain Injury and Spine Fracture Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.