Overview

Dr. Tien Le, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic|Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University of South Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Le works at Total Spine and Brain Institute, PLLC in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spine Fracture Treatment and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.