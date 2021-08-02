Dr. Tidence Prince, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tidence Prince, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tidence Prince, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Farragut, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Parkwest Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11416 Grigsby Chapel Rd, Farragut, TN 37934 Directions (865) 966-2688
-
2
The Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center PC3951 Ridge Ave Ste C, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 254-8305
-
3
Mitchell Ear Nose & Throat719 Cook Dr Ste 101, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (423) 744-0005
-
4
Allergy Associates PA801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 584-8588
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been coming to Dr. Ty Prince for two years now. He has helped me so much. I am recommending him to ALL my family and friends. I rate Dr. Prince higher then five stars plus. Thank you Dr. Prince
About Dr. Tidence Prince, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
