Overview

Dr. Tibor Moskovits, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Moskovits works at NYU Langone Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Thrombocytosis and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.