Dr. Tibor Moskovits, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tibor Moskovits, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Moskovits works at
Locations
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5191Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tibor Moskovits, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hungarian and Russian
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
