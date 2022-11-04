Overview

Dr. Tibor Fulop, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Budapest and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Fulop works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.