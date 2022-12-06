See All Interventional Cardiologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Tiberio Frisoli, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tiberio Frisoli, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Frisoli works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in Brownstown Twp, MI and Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Hospital Campus
    2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Health Center - Brownstown
    23050 West Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 287-9880
  3. 3
    Henry Ford Allegiance Health - Professional Building
    1100 E Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 205-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Allegiance Health
  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Surgery
Aortic Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Very capable.
    Anonymous — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tiberio Frisoli, MD
    About Dr. Tiberio Frisoli, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609178581
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Luke Roosevalt Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiberio Frisoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frisoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frisoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frisoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frisoli has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frisoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Frisoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frisoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frisoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frisoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

