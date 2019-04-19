Overview

Dr. Tianzhong Yang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Qingdao University Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Dedicated Primary Care LLC in Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.