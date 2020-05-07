See All Neurologists in Metuchen, NJ
Dr. Tianshu Zhang, MD

Neurology
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tianshu Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Zhang works at Mid-Jersey Neurology Associates, P.A. in Metuchen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-Jersey Neurology Associates, P.A.
    227 Bridge St Bldg E, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 272-9580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Restless Leg Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebrovascular Disease
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Confusion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Injury
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Diplopia
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Pituitary Tumor
Stroke
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

May 07, 2020
Excellent
— May 07, 2020
About Dr. Tianshu Zhang, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
NPI Number
  • 1790851541
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hahnemann University Hospital
Internship
  • Med College Penn
Medical Education
  • BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tianshu Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zhang works at Mid-Jersey Neurology Associates, P.A. in Metuchen, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Zhang’s profile.

Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

