Dr. Tianlai Tang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Tang works at Nashville Brain Institute in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Brentwood, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Combination Drug Dependence and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.