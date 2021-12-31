Dr. Tiana Shiver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiana Shiver, MD
Dr. Tiana Shiver, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Memorial Hermann Medical Group-west University3525 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 814-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
Dr. Shiver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shiver has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Thyroiditis and Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shiver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shiver speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.