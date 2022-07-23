Dr. Tia Pyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tia Pyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tia Pyle, MD is a Dermatologist in Palos Heights, IL.
Dr. Pyle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates13401 S Ridgeland Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 444-8300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pyle?
Dr Tia is spectacular. So hard to find a doctor who takes time to explain things! I’m terrified typically of doctors and being pushed. I was explained the pros and cons of what I needed to help my skin and the results speak for the care she took ! Huge thanks!
About Dr. Tia Pyle, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1336528835
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pyle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pyle accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pyle works at
Dr. Pyle has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.