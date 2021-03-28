Dr. Thy Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thy Nguyen, MD
Dr. Thy Nguyen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Cancer Care Associates St Anthonys1011 N Dewey Ave Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 228-7100
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Nguyen is an outstanding doctor. She treated my mother for breast cancer and then 1 year later treated me for breast cancer. She manages to be both professional and knowledgeable, AND empathetic and comforting at all times. From the first time she examined my mother and after completing the physical exam she said, "I'm going to step out while you get dressed and then I'll come back in and we'll talk. I just don't think it's fair for you be half naked while I have all my clothes on. You'll be better able to listen, question and comprehend what we need to do next if you're more comfortable." Same thing when she was examining me. From that moment, I knew she was seeing us as people, rather than a condition or a problem to be solved. She is actually so compassionate and empathetic, that I don't see how she can stay so positive and rock a glorious smile just when you need it the most. I pray that every person who needs an oncologist will have a Dr. Nguyen to help them through it.
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053352112
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Anemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
