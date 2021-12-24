Overview

Dr. Thuy-Trang Ngo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Ngo works at Kidney & Hypertension Clinic of Alaska in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.