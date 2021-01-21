Overview

Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Nguyen Plastic Surgery PC in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

