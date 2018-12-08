Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD
Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Nguyen Medical Clinic3109 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 427-4740
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
good
About Dr. Thuy Nguyen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1528137304
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Oklahoma Hsc
- Univ Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University Of Central Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.