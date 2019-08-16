See All Neurologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Thuy Ngo, MD

Neurology
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thuy Ngo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS.

Dr. Ngo works at Palmetto Children's Urology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Restless Leg Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Prisma Health Children's Hospital Pediatric Urology
    Prisma Health Children's Hospital Pediatric Urology
    9 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 420, Columbia, SC 29203

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 16, 2019
    A doctor that takes the time to explain what is happening to you, and also, will answer any question that you may have thoroughly. Very happy customer!
    — Aug 16, 2019
    About Dr. Thuy Ngo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1043247349
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thuy Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ngo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ngo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ngo works at Palmetto Children's Urology in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Ngo’s profile.

    Dr. Ngo has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Restless Leg Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ngo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

