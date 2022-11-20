Overview

Dr. Thuy Le, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Le works at Texas Oncology in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.