Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thuy Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Thuy Le, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Le works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orange County Heart Institute and Research Center A Medical Group1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 640, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 564-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
Outstanding physician. Highly recommended, with no reservations whatsoever.
About Dr. Thuy Le, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1588705750
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.