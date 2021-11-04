Dr. Thuy Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuy Do, MD
Overview
Dr. Thuy Do, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
Locations
Thuy Danh DO MD1214 S New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78210 Directions (210) 534-6225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Do is a great doctor. He has been my physician since I was young.
About Dr. Thuy Do, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English, Chinese and French
- 1376506196
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Dr. Do has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
