Dr. Thuy Lam Bui, MD
Dr. Thuy Lam Bui, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
Bolsa Medical Group10362 Bolsa Ave Ste 110, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 531-2091
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Dr. Lam Bui accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam Bui speaks Vietnamese.
