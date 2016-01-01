Overview

Dr. Thuy Lam Bui, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.



Dr. Lam Bui works at Bolsa Medical Group in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.