Dr. Thuy-Anh Nguyen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Nguyen works at Southland Integrated Services Inc in Garden Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.