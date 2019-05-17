Dr. Thushan Desilva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desilva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thushan Desilva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thushan Desilva, MD is a Dermatologist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Desilva works at
Thushan N. Desilva MD Pllc120 Old San Antonio Rd, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 331-4150Friday12:00pm - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Bucay Center For Dermatology And Aesthetic326 W CRAIG PL, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 692-3000
Bucay Center For Dermatology And Aesthetic745 W San Antonio Ave # 100, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 692-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Desilva is probably the finest Dermatologist I have ever seen and I have seen many due to severe skin issues and he also has looked at my other health issues to determine the relationship of skin issues to other medical problems that I have. His overall approach to keeping me well is appreciated. He is a caring healer. BK
About Dr. Thushan Desilva, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1003824335
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- The Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Desilva works at
Dr. Desilva has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Folliculitis
