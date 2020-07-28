Dr. Ravichandran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thulasiraman Ravichandran, MD
Overview
Dr. Thulasiraman Ravichandran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Ravichandran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology-neurodiagnostic Center Sc2025 W Oklahoma Ave Ste 120, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 382-8960
- 2 2901 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 204, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 383-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ravichandran?
Dr. Ravi saved my life!! After experiencing 3 strokes the hospital radiologist could not find a cause. However Dr Ravi discovered I had a tumor on my carotid artery (paraganglioma-very rare) which was affecting the blood flow to my brain and therefore had caused the strokes. That was in 2017 and I still am monitored by Dr Ravichandran.
About Dr. Thulasiraman Ravichandran, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1861447906
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravichandran accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravichandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravichandran works at
Dr. Ravichandran has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravichandran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ravichandran speaks Tamil.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravichandran. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravichandran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravichandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravichandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.