Dr. Thucanh Multerer, MD
Overview
Dr. Thucanh Multerer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rock Island, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Office4731 45th Street Ct, Rock Island, IL 61201 Directions (309) 793-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tells it like it is & does her job quick & efficient!
About Dr. Thucanh Multerer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053303362
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
