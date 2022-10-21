Overview

Dr. Thucanh Multerer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rock Island, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Multerer works at Eye Surgeons Associates in Rock Island, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.