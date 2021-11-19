Dr. Thuc Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuc Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Thuc Nguyen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Everett, WA.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Everett Clinic Pllc3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 259-0966Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Whidbeyhealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
EXCELLENT! Dr. Nguyen LISTENS intently, shows COMPASSION, is VERY SMART, and is NOT arrogant. It seemed like all the great and CARING Drs in my past had aged and retired, thankfully now we know that is not so. DR. NGUYEN is absolutely the VERY BEST. He has and is successfully helping me with Rheumatoid Arthritis. The Everett Clinic was not a facility I had considered (was mostly unknown to me) however I’ll be forever grateful to the patient who referred me to this doctor. The staff here is great too.
About Dr. Thuc Nguyen, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
