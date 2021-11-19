Overview

Dr. Thuc Nguyen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Everett, WA.



Dr. Nguyen works at Everett Clinic in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.