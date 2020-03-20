Dr. Thuc Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuc Nguyen, MD
Dr. Thuc Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Trinity Park Surgery Center3501 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (682) 323-7553
- Medical City Arlington
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a great experience with Dr. Thuc Quyen T. Nguyen. She is an awesome Doctor. She is very personable to where you can easily discuss issues that usually hard to talk about. She is great at what she does and I appreciate her very much. She also has a great staff . They are very knowledgeable and accommodating. Friendly and courteous ladies. Thank you for making us feel at home.
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.