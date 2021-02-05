Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD
Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Liver & Digestive Consultants Inc.12060 Bellaire Blvd Ste A, Houston, TX 77072 Directions (281) 983-0205
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr thuan Nguyen he is a very good nice and professional he explained to me all he was on time and he takes time to my colonoscopy all the staff was great politely and friendly i recommend md Nguyen.
About Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
