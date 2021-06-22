Overview

Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at The Institute of Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.