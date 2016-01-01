Overview

Dr. Thuan Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.



Dr. Nguyen works at Saint Luke's Cardiovascular Consultants in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.