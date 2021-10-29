Dr. Dao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thuan Dao, MD
Overview
Dr. Thuan Dao, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Altus Houston Hospital and Townsen Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6464 Savoy Dr Ste 205, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (832) 538-0261
-
2
Bsh Cardiology Pllc1475 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 369-9001
-
3
Galleria Center for Plastic Surgery LLC10005 Main St, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (346) 200-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Altus Houston Hospital
- Townsen Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A very kind and companionate doctor. Dr. Dao cares about his patients and treats them with the upmost respect. I had no hope until I found Trinity Pain Management. Dr. Dao's staff is wonderful. They are kind and caring. I would highly recommend Dr. Dao. He is giving me back my life.
About Dr. Thuan Dao, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1164778528
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dao has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dao.
