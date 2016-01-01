See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Thu Malikowski, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thu Malikowski, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Malikowski works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
    835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 433-8558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Thu Malikowski, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184659740
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Wa
    • University Of Wi
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thu Malikowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malikowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malikowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malikowski works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Malikowski’s profile.

    Dr. Malikowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malikowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malikowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malikowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

