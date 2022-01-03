Dr. Thorvardur Halfdanarson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halfdanarson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thorvardur Halfdanarson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thorvardur Halfdanarson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS / CHARLOTTE AMALIE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Halfdanarson works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-9869
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halfdanarson?
Met him when i went with a friend for cancer check up, great communicator, sharp dresser, great doctor!!!
About Dr. Thorvardur Halfdanarson, MD
- Oncology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083684187
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS / CHARLOTTE AMALIE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halfdanarson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Halfdanarson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Halfdanarson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halfdanarson works at
Dr. Halfdanarson has seen patients for Neuroendocrine Tumors, Secondary Malignancies and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halfdanarson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Halfdanarson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halfdanarson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halfdanarson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halfdanarson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.