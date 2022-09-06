See All Dermatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Thornwell Parker III, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thornwell Parker III, MD

Dermatology
5 (44)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thornwell Parker III, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston - M.D.,.

Dr. Parker III works at Skin Cancer Consultants in Dallas, TX with other offices in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Lip Cancer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
10 (484)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Cancer Consultants
    8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 808, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 696-8828
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    McHenry
    8230 Walnut Hl Ln # 820, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 363-9595

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Lip Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Lip Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Cheilitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinomas With Milia and Coarse, Sparse Hair Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Malignant Melanoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysplastic Nevus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Melanoma Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lesion
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma-Astrocytoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nevoid Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nevus of Ota Chevron Icon
Nevus Sebaceous of Jadassohn Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Melanoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Adnexal Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Parker III?

    Sep 06, 2022
    Amazing
    Mel — Sep 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thornwell Parker III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thornwell Parker III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parker III to family and friends

    Dr. Parker III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Parker III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thornwell Parker III, MD.

    About Dr. Thornwell Parker III, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689738619
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WILLIS I. COTTEL, MD, PA, Dallas, TX
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN MEDICAL CENTER, Dallas, TX
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN MEDICAL CENTER, Dallas, TX,
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College of Medicine in Houston - M.D.,
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University in North Carolina - B.S.
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thornwell Parker III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parker III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parker III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parker III has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Lip Cancer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thornwell Parker III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.