Dr. Thornwell Parker III, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston - M.D.,.



Dr. Parker III works at Skin Cancer Consultants in Dallas, TX with other offices in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Lip Cancer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.