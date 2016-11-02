Dr. Thornton McKinney Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinney Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thornton McKinney Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Thornton McKinney Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3612 Landmark Dr Ste A, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 834-4356
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McKinney is a wonderful doctor. Before seeing him, I had only been to a psychologist, never a psychiatrist. He made the new experience very comfortable and gave me accurate advise. He and his staff are willing to work with schedules and I really appreciate it since I am in graduate school! Would definitely recommend him to anyone seeking a little help/guidance in the Columbia area!
About Dr. Thornton McKinney Jr, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1871579573
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinney Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinney Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinney Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinney Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinney Jr.
