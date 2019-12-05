Dr. Thorkild Norregaard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norregaard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thorkild Norregaard, MD
Overview
Dr. Thorkild Norregaard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Aarhus and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center, Lake Regional Health System and University Of Missouri Health Care.
Dr. Norregaard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurological Surgery1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-4909
- 2 7687 PO Box, Columbia, MO 65205 Directions (573) 882-4909
Hospital Affiliations
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Lake Regional Health System
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norregaard?
My husband spine had closed up so much that, he was going to lose the use of his legs. He also has neuropathy . Dr. Norregard did a spinal fusion and cleaned the spine out . My husbands neuropathy has almost disappeared. He is a super busy surgeon and has limited time to spend but we are so grateful for his expertise. He is also very friendly and does take time with you .
About Dr. Thorkild Norregaard, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Danish
- 1699805291
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of Illinois
- Aarhus Comm Hosp U Aarhus
- U Aarhus
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norregaard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norregaard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norregaard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norregaard works at
Dr. Norregaard has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norregaard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Norregaard speaks Danish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Norregaard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norregaard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norregaard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norregaard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.