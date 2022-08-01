Dr. Thor Tejada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tejada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thor Tejada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thor Tejada, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Live Oak, TX. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Northeast - Suite 11012709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 110, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 742-6868Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Spring Branch6102 Farm To Market Rd 311, Spring Branch, TX 78070 Directions (830) 206-7456
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Stone Oak - Suite 5201139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 520, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (830) 206-7455
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tejada?
DrTejeda is a very caring physician. He is very thorough in his exams and readily explains and recommends his appropriate care!
About Dr. Thor Tejada, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Spanish
- 1376701565
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut - School of Medicine
- Universidad Iberoamericana
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tejada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tejada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tejada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tejada has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tejada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tejada speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tejada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tejada.
