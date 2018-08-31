Overview

Dr. Thor Mathos, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irwin, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Mathos works at Excela Health Quickcare LLC in Irwin, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.