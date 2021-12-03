Dr. Do has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thong Do, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thong Do, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
Dr. Do works at
Locations
Get Well Clinic19020 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (281) 812-3736
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Do was our Family Dr for several years, I am being selfish when I say I wish he didn't retire, or that I could still see him. But I know how dedicated he was and hard working, we were blessed to have him as a Dr. I would have never stop seeing him no matter the wait. I knew I could walk out of there with very good advise as well as a good diagnosis. Many Drs only want to get the money and don't listen to you. They feel they are God's and they know it all, well sad to say my son almost died because of this. This is how we fount Dr Do after my sons brain surgery I was told was migraines. Dr Do always heard our symptoms and even did research on the computer to ensure he provided the best diagnosis and prescription. My family and I miss him very much, it is hard to put our confidence in someone else after being with him so long. God bless him and his family
About Dr. Thong Do, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1316915846
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Do works at
