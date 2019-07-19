Dr. Thomson Chemplavil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chemplavil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomson Chemplavil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomson Chemplavil, MD is a Pulmonologist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Chemplavil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ck. Chemplavil MD PC8965 S Pecos Rd Ste 11A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 735-4094
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chemplavil?
I like him! Always pleasant and answers my questions :-)
About Dr. Thomson Chemplavil, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1700960150
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chemplavil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chemplavil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chemplavil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chemplavil works at
Dr. Chemplavil has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chemplavil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chemplavil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chemplavil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chemplavil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chemplavil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.