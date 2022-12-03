Overview

Dr. Thompson Southwell Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Southwell Jr works at SHMG Ear Nose & Throat - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.