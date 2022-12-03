Dr. Thompson Southwell Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Southwell Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thompson Southwell Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Thompson Southwell Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Locations
SHMG Urology - Grand Rapids4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thompson Southwell Jr, MD
- Urology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1427005388
Education & Certifications
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Southwell Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Southwell Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Southwell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Southwell Jr has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Southwell Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Southwell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Southwell Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Southwell Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Southwell Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.