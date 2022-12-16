See All Podiatric Surgeons in Henderson, NV
Dr. Thomman Kuruvilla, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
Dr. Thomman Kuruvilla, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with St. Vincents Hospital Of Manhattan

Dr. Kuruvilla works at Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Henderson in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Henderson
    2904 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 740-5327
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Advanced Orthopedics Sports Medical
    7195 Advanced Way # 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 740-5327

  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Ankle Disorders
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Foot
Diabetic Limb Salvage
Diabetic Wound Care
Flat Foot
Fracture Care
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. K saves the day yet again. I managed to slice my foot on a broken glass pepper shaker, it cut pretty deep. Not only did I need stitches, I also landed myself on crutches and in a boot. Dr. K was understanding, patient, had steady hands ( as always ) and professional. He goes out of his way to be sure you will not be in pain. His team is amazing and efficient and he answers all questions with astounding knowledge. I was able to get my foot scaned for damage, stitched and booted within a very short amount of time and I am extremely grateful. Dr. Kuruvilla is the best and my feet thank him.
    Brea — Dec 16, 2022
    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578628095
    Residency
    • St. Vincents Hospital Of Manhattan
    Internship
    • St.Vincents Hospital Of Manhattan
    Undergraduate School
    • Manhattan College
    Dr. Thomman Kuruvilla, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuruvilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuruvilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuruvilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuruvilla has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuruvilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuruvilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuruvilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuruvilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuruvilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.