Dr. Thomasin Hammer, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomasin Hammer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Locations
Inland Northwest Surgery Center526 N Mullan Rd Ste B, Spokane Valley, WA 99206 Directions (509) 924-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will certainly recommend Dr. Hammer and the staff and Family Foot Center. They are professional and attentive to the concerns of those they serve. I lived with foot pain far too long. Thanks to Dr, Hammer I am living pain free.
About Dr. Thomasin Hammer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Hammer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hammer has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.