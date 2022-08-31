Dr. Thomas Zwick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zwick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Zwick, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Zwick, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Zwick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Foot & Ankle Associates LLC1321 NW 14th St Ste 203, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 326-3338Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Jackson West Medical Center2801 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL 33122 Directions (305) 326-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zwick?
Dr. Zwick is a caring, compassionate practioner. He is excellent in his approach to foot care, extremely qualified. I would highly recommend Dr Zwick, especially to diabetics. He is the best there is in Miami. I have been his patient for 10+ years. I am a physician and from a professional point of view Dr, Zwick is 5 stars.
About Dr. Thomas Zwick, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1043217235
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zwick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zwick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zwick works at
Dr. Zwick has seen patients for Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zwick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zwick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zwick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.