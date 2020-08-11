Overview

Dr. Thomas Zweifel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.



Dr. Zweifel works at Prevea Health in Sheboygan, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.