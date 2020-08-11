Dr. Thomas Zweifel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zweifel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Zweifel, DO
Overview
Dr. Thomas Zweifel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.
Dr. Zweifel works at
Locations
Prevea Sheboygan Medical Office Building3113 Saemann Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 457-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yes and yes. This is the only neurologist who has actually made my migraines better. My life has improved!
About Dr. Thomas Zweifel, DO
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1114027307
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Cook Co Hosp
- MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zweifel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zweifel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zweifel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zweifel has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zweifel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zweifel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zweifel.
